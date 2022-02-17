'It still seems unreal' | Witness to I-85 plane crash recounts moment plane hit a truck on the interstate

Lee Doggette was finishing up his work day, driving down I-85 when he saw the plane hit a tractor-trailer on the interstate.

Lee Doggette was finishing his workday driving down I-85 when he saw the plane crash into the truck.

“I just (saw) this airplane just coming down at a very aggressive angle (…) toward the ground and shortly after noticed that there was an explosion,” said Lee Doggette. “I literally saw the plane crash into the ground and it was like clear as day. It was very close.”

On Wednesday, a plane taking off from the Lexington-Davidson County Airport hit a tractor-trailer around exit 88 on Interstate 85. The pilot died and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for hours. Highway patrol believes the pilot experienced mechanical failure before going down.

“A lot more people could’ve ended up getting hurt very easily,” said Doggette: “If (the pilot) would’ve just like turned onto the highway more those vehicles would’ve been going up the interstate but it seems like he kind of more clipped the truck on the entrance ramp and went down right before the actual highway 85.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the plane going down with a plume of black smoke rising from the interstate. Doggette said he saw it all and happened to get a photo but did get worried because of the flames.

“I was kind of worried (there was) going to be another explosion so for safety reasons I was like maybe I just need to go ahead and get away from it,” Doggette said.

Crews took the plane off the site Wednesday afternoon and were working to get the tractor-trailer off of the ramp area.

"I’m still kind of speechless about it," said Doggette. "It still seems unreal at times."

Doggette said he’s still trying to process everything.