BURLINGTON, NC - A woman accused of taking a 3-year-old child Wednesday night in Burlington is wanted by police.

Burlington police say Brittany Ann Massey left a home on the 400 block of S. Anthony St. in Burlington with a child who wasn't related to her. Officers learned Massey caused a disturbance at the home two hours prior to when they got there around 10 p.m.

Massey, 28, contacted the grandmother of the missing child by video to show the child was fine but didn't reveal her location because of police involvement.

The child's biological father, Charlie Lacy Childress Jr., contacted police to tell them he had arranged to meet with Massey to recover the child. Childress later told police the child was safe and was in his car. Police met with Childress and found the child in good spirits and unharmed. The child was reunited with the father.

A warrant is out for Massey for Felony Child Abduction. Her whereabouts are unknown as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY