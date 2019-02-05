RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was arrested Monday on drug charges in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, officers conducted a search of Samantha Williams after she was brought in for a bond surrender.

During the search, officers found 10 syringes including one syringe loaded with heroin.

Williams was charged with Felony Possession of Heroin and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and given a $7,500 bond.

