MEBANE, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says items recovered from a vehicle break-in helped lead them to the suspect.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a car on Highway 119. The owner of the car reported his vehicle had been broken into and ransacked.

The sheriff's office says Mebane Police were involved in a separate incident in which officers apprehended a woman named Miranda Church, 36. Upon apprehending her, police recovered stolen items which led them to the car break-in victim's home. The victim confirmed that the items that were found on Church were stolen from his car, including mail with his address on it.

The sheriff's office says Church is facing one count of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and another count of larceny. Warrants haven't been served on her yet, because she was taken to the hospital by Mebane Police.

If you have any additional information call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300

