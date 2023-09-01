Woman burned after deep fryer fire in Burlington

Burlington Fire Department said the woman had burns on one of her legs.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is injured after a deep fryer fire in Burlington Friday.

The Burlington Fire Department said they responded to an outbuilding fire in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of N. Sellars Mill Road around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within minutes of arriving and found a woman who had burns on one of her legs.

After investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be from a cooking incident.

Fire officials said the woman was cooking with an outdoor deep fryer in the outbuilding when the fire started.

Burlington Fire said flames overtook the outbuilding and the woman sustained burns while escaping.

The Burlington Fire Department advises that when using any type of cooking appliance, especially those designed for cooking outdoors, to do so by strictly adhering to the manufacturers recommendations for where and how to utilize it.

The outbuiling was declared a total loss after the fire.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Burlington Police Department and Alamance County EMS also responded to the fire.

