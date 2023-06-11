x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman carjacked on Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem

Police said the woman had started her car and was about to drive away when two young men with a gun approached her.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman's car was taken in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5470 Shattalon Drive on a reported robbery around 6:30 a.m.

After initial investigation, police discovered the woman had started her car and was preparing to leave the apartment complex when two young men armed with a gun approached her and told her to get out of the car.

The men then drove away in the woman's car.

Officers said no one was injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina registration plate FFC-6845.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

How to keep connected to your siblings after they move out

Before You Leave, Check This Out