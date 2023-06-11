Woman carjacked on Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman's car was taken in Winston-Salem Sunday.
Winston-Salem police said they responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5470 Shattalon Drive on a reported robbery around 6:30 a.m.
After initial investigation, police discovered the woman had started her car and was preparing to leave the apartment complex when two young men armed with a gun approached her and told her to get out of the car.
The men then drove away in the woman's car.
Officers said no one was injured.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina registration plate FFC-6845.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
