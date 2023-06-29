Woman charged after moped driver died in Cleveland Ave. crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 58-year-old woman is facing a charge after a moped driver died in a crash in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police served Denise Annette Jenkins, 58, with a criminal summons Tuesday charging her for misdemeanor death by vehicle for a crash that happened on Cleveland Avenue on May 17.
Justin William Knight, 35, who was driving a moped died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Jenkins is set to appear in court on July 26.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.