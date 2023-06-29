x
Woman charged after moped driver died in Cleveland Ave. crash

A 35 year-old man died in the crash in May.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 58-year-old woman is facing a charge after a moped driver died in a crash in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police served Denise Annette Jenkins, 58, with a criminal summons Tuesday charging her for misdemeanor death by vehicle for a crash that happened on Cleveland Avenue on May 17.

Justin William Knight, 35, who was driving a moped died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Jenkins is set to appear in court on July 26.

