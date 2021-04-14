x
Woman charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting of Kernersville sweepstakes security guard

The Kernersville Police Department said the security guard was shot in December 2019 at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes located on East Mountain Street.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a sweepstakes security guard.

The Kernersville Police Department said the security guard was shot in December 2019, at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes located on East Mountain Street. Police said a robbery occurred during the shooting.

Police said they arrested Leighanna Terry who’s charged with conspiracy to armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

She was placed in the Forsyth County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond.

