x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman charged with DWI after hitting NCDOT truck injuring 4 children

Police said the children were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was charged with driving while impaired after police said she hit a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck.

Lexington police said four children, ranging in ages from 3-15, were riding in the car at the time of the crash. They said the children were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. One of the children remains in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Officers said Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, hit the NDCOT truck before 10 a.m. on Fairview Drive. They said she failed to stop for the NCDOT crew who had one lane blocked while removing storm debris. Police said the NCDOT truck driver was not injured. 

Whitaker is charged with DWI, failing to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Former Burlington Christian Academy cheer coach denies student sex charge allegations

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Kids’ COVID-19 Vaccine: Does this bring us closer to the end of the pandemic? | Dig In 2 It