Woman charged with DWI after hitting NCDOT truck injuring 4 children

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was charged with driving while impaired after police said she hit a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck.

Lexington police said four children, ranging in ages from 3-15, were riding in the car at the time of the crash. They said the children were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. One of the children remains in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Officers said Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, hit the NDCOT truck before 10 a.m. on Fairview Drive. They said she failed to stop for the NCDOT crew who had one lane blocked while removing storm debris. Police said the NCDOT truck driver was not injured.

Whitaker is charged with DWI, failing to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving.