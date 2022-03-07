Woman charged with setting five fires in Randolph County

Deputies said the fires occurred Thursday in the area of Cedar Grove Drive in Asheboro.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after setting five fires, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fires occurred Thursday in the area of Cedar Grove Drive in Asheboro. They said one fire spread to a vacant outbuilding and ignited a building. The second fire ignited three vehicles. They said the other three fires occurred in wooded areas. No one was injured in the fires and the incidents were investigated as intentional arsons.

Deputies said Tierra Shannice Smith was arrested and charged with felony burning certain buildings, felony burning personal property and five counts of misdemeanor setting fire to woods.



She was initially placed in the Randolph County Detention Center. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond with a release order of being placed on electronic house arrest until her court date.