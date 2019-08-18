At least one bullet was flying on I-40 east in Kernersville Thursday afternoon, just before rush hour. Police are still investigating, but one woman has been charged in the case.

Here's what police have released about the incident: Around 4:20 p.m. officers were dispated to I-40 east between Union Cross Road and Highway 66 on shots fired call. Police talked a driver whose car had been hit with a bullet. During their investigation, officers learned two drivers had been involved in some type of disturbance. A woman fired a shot at the driver and the bullet hit the car.

As a result of the investigation, Elizabeth Blake, of Greensboro, was charged with Discharging a Firearm Into a Moving Vehicle. She was booked into the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Kernersville police are asking people who were in the area [I-40 E near Union Cross Rd. & Highway 66] between 4pm and 5pm Thursday to contact them with information in the investigation.

If you have information you're asked to call: 336-996-3177.

