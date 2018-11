The North Carolina Highway Patrol confirms a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning while she was out checking her mail.

According to NCHP, 34-year-old Sonya Dalton was checking her mail when a Honda Accord traveling east on Airport Road lost control, crossed the road and went off to the left side of the road.

Officials report the driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Tasheka Barnes, was arrested for DWI, but additional charged are pending in reference to this death.

