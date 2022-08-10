Woman, child dead after hitting logs that fell off timber truck

42-year-old April Hill of Dobson and a child died at the scene after they crashed into logs that had fallen off a timber truck.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a 42-year-old woman and child died after crashing into logs that fell off a timber truck in Surry County.

The crash happened on US-601 shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers said the tractor-trailer was driving north on the highway and came into a right-hand curve, went left of center, overturned, and lost part of its load.

42-year-old April Hill and a child passenger were going south on the highway when the timber logs struck their car. Hill lost control and ran off the road, down an embankment. Troopers said Hill and the child died at the scene.

Highway Patrol identified 44-year-old Jeffrey McManus as the truck driver. The agency said charges are pending for him.

Hill was from Dobson.