Woman cited for hosting concert with more than 150 people in Wake County: deputies

The event coordinator, Nanci Morales-Gonzales, was cited for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117 against mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

ZEBULON, N.C. — A woman was cited Sunday by Wake County deputies after she hosted a concert near Zebulon which was attended by over 150 people according to the sheriff's office.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, deputies were called to the 6200 block of Lula Ridge Drive around 9 p.m. in reference to a noise complaint.

Once they arrived, they found between 150 and 200 people at the location for a concert, WNCN reports.