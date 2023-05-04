Woman dead, 1 injured in Lexington crash

Officers said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Lexington Friday.

Lexington police said Tona Marlow of Lexington was driving a 2022 Jeep Gladiator and turning onto Anna Lewis Drive from South Main Street when Tammy Shepard of Lexington was driving south on South Main Street in a 2008 Kia.

Shepard and Marlow crashed at the intersection around 6:30 a.m.

Shepard died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Marlow sustained minor injuries.

Lexington police is investigating the cause of the crash.

Davidson County EMS, Davidson County Rescue Squad, and the Lexington Fire Department were on the scene.