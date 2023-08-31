Woman dead after hit by car on Lawndale Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Greensboro.
Greensboro police said they responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit on Aug. 24 shortly before 10 a.m. on Lawndale Drive and Bluemont Drive.
Officers said Gregory Sangiacomo, 77, of Greensboro was driving south on Lawndale Drive in his Kia SUV when Pennie Farnetti, 79, of Greensboro entered the road against traffic and was hit.
Farnetti was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
