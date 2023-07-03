Woman dead after crash on North Glenn Avenue in Winston-Salem

Officers said 77-year-old Judith Anderson ran off the road and crashed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a crash on the 4100 block of North Glenn Avenue Saturday evening where they found a car involved in a crash.

Officers discovered a 2005 Kia SUV, driven by 77-year-old Judith Anderson, had run off the road to the left and crashed.

Medical assistance was immediately given to Anderson. She later died from her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

