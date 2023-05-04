x
Woman dead after crash on US 29 South in Greensboro

Greensboro police said her car was flipped over and she died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after her car flipped over on US 29 South near Phillips Avenue, Greensboro police said. 

Officers arrived at the scene around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Alba Saucedo, 22, was driving south on US 29 when she ran off the road and flipped over.

Saucedo was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

