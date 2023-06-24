Kernersville woman dead after crash in Winston-Salem

When officers arrived, they found a Hyundai Sonata crashed in the woods near the intersection of Glenn Hi Road and High Point Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported vehicle crash on Glenn Hi Road around 10 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 2017 Hyundai Sonata crashed in the woods near the intersection of Glenn Hi Road and High Point Road.

EMS and police found a woman in the car.

Police said medical assistance was immediately given at the scene.

Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries while still on the scene.

Police identified the woman as 37-year-old Derita Shante Simmons, from Kernersville.

The exact cause of the accident has not been determined at this time, however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will follow up and investigate the crash. It is still ongoing at this point.

The Glenn Hi Road and High Point Road intersection was shut down for a few hours, while police investigated.

