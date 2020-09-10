Woman killed, man seriously injured in High Point shooting, stabbing

High Point police say the suspect is on federal probation.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting and stabbing in High Point Thursday night, police said.

According to a release, officers responded to a home on Paramount Street around 10:30 p.m. The caller reported a woman and man at the home were shot and stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the woman dead. Police said the man reported he'd been shot and stabbed. The man told detectives the attacker was Kevin Dwayne Gannaway, someone he knew.

Detectives started a search for Gannaway and found him on Lassiter Drive. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to the release, Gannaway is a convicted felon and is currently on federal probation.

Police are still investigating and said they aren't releasing the identities of the victims at this time.