Woman dies after being hit by train in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A woman has died after she was hit by a train Monday, according to Thomasville city officials.

According to the city, Thomasville officers and emergency personnel responded to West Main Street Monday night in reference to a person hit by a train.

Officials said an Amtrak engineer saw someone trying to cross the southbound side of the tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street.

The engineer said the person crossed in front of the train and the train was unable to stop in time, according to officials.

City officials said the train was originally traveling at 79 mph.

Officials said Amtrak Northbound Train 78 was traveling to Raleigh from Charlotte with 28 passengers and three crew members.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers are working to identify the person and inform their next of kin. Officials said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

