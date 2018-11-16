LEXINGTON, N.C.-- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars while she was crossing US Highway 64 in Davidson County Thursday evening. The accident happened near Cunningham Road.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is also asking for help identifying the woman who was killed.

Troopers say around 7:04 p.m. Thursday evening, the woman ran from the shoulder of the US 64 into the highway where she was hit by a driver in a Kia traveling east. The woman was hit by a second driver after she landed in the roadway.

Both drivers stopped and stayed at the scene, NCSHP says.

WHO IS THE VICTIM? Troopers are asking for the public's help to ID the woman. The description they provided is: A white woman, with curly brown hair, she's believed to be 25-35 years old. She had a tattoo on her back that spans from shoulder to shoulder. Other tattoos include two hearts with 'Ken D' and Lori on them, just below her belly button. And a tattoo around her left ankle.

