GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a 44-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of Summit Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say the woman's SUV flipped into a ditch after she ran off the roadway and hit a tree and utility pole. She died from her injuries in the crash.

The driver is not being identified at this time.