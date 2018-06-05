GREENSBORO, NC -- A woman has died after a hit and run accident in Greensboro that left her car on its roof in a churchyard Saturday night.

According to Greensboro Police, Marssteller Armstrong was driving without headlights on Creek Ridge Rd. in a 2015 Nissan Altima when she struck Nathan Gwyn, who was driving a 2017 Chrysler 200.

Armstrong sped off from the scene and hit a tree a half-mile later.

The car rolled and was found in the churchyard. Armstrong died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

