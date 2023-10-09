Woman dead after rear-ending UPS truck in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said Virginia Mcgee Wood, 89, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a UPS truck on US 421 near Reidsville Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash on US 421 near Reidsville Road on September 28, Winston-Salem police say.

Officers responded to the crash around 10:12 a.m. when a UPS truck, driven by Richard Murray, was rear-ended by a 2010 Lincoln MKZ, driven by 89-year-old Virginia Mcgee Wood.

Investigations revealed that Wood failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the UPS truck. Murry was not injured during the incident.

Wood was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She died from her injuries on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to police.

This marks the 24th traffic-related fatality in 2023.

