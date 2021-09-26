Woman dies after being hit by a car Saturday night

Winston-Salem Police said a 54-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on Country Club Road Saturday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 54-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem Saturday night, according to police.

Police said just after 8 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 4700 block of Country Club Road in response to a crash.

That's where police said a Hyundai Elantra traveling east on the road hit 54-year-old Misty Denise Dozier, who was walking on the road.

Dozier died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.