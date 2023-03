It is unknown why her car ran off the road Wednesday night, Winston-Salem police say.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a tree late Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers responded to a reported single-vehicle collision in the 2400 block of Union Cross Road around 10:37 p.m.

Investigation revealed that she was driving east on Union Cross Road when her car ran off the road for unknown reasons and collided with a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.