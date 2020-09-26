Pedestrian killed following deadly I-85 crash in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Friday in Davidson County.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the woman who has yet to be identified, was attempting to cross the I-85 highway near NC-109 in Davidson County and was hit by a Honda Accord.
She died at the scene, but the driver suffered no injuries, troopers said.
Due to the crash, other crashes occurred leading to one person being hospitalized with minor injuries and another treated and released on scene.