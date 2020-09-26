Pedestrian killed following deadly I-85 crash in Davidson County

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the woman was attempting to cross the highway and was hit by a Honda Accord.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Friday in Davidson County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the woman who has yet to be identified, was attempting to cross the I-85 highway near NC-109 in Davidson County and was hit by a Honda Accord.

She died at the scene, but the driver suffered no injuries, troopers said.