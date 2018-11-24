THOMASVILLE, N.C. - A woman is dead and two other people have been sent to the hospital after a crash in Thomasville.

Police say 53-year-old Susan Medline was stopped at the intersection of US 29/70 and Kanoy road when a Chevrolet Silverado hit the driver's side front quarter panel of her vehicle.

Police say a Buick Lesabre then struck the Silverado.

Drivers of both vehicles were transported to the Thomasville Medical Center for minor injuries. Medics pronounced Medline dead at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

