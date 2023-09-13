Woman dies several days after crash on moped in Winston-Salem

Police said 52-year-old Charity Denise Eddleman crashed her moped with another car in an intersection.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a woman died several days after she was seriously injured in a crash in Winston-Salem.

It happened on September 5 on Yadkinville Road at Transou Road.

Police said a driver was trying to make a left turn onto Transou Road as 52-year-old Charity Denise Eddleman was entering the intersection on her moped. The car and the moped then crashed in the intersection.

Eddleman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said she died from her injuries on September 11.