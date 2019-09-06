WENDELL, N.C. — Authorities are investigating why a Virginia woman died while scuba diving at a former North Carolina quarry site. The woman died Saturday afternoon after swimming to the surface of Mystery Lake Scuba Park and citing breathing problems, media outlets reported.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Rhonda Dalton of Pulaski, Virginia, and her boyfriend were swimming back to shore when Dalton lost consciousness. Emergency medical workers were unable to revive her.

The former granite quarry about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) east of Raleigh has filled with water since operations ceased more than 60 years ago. Its underwater cliffs, overhangs and fish are now explored by divers.

Check out these stories:

'It Didn't Look Too Bad': Woman, Dog Trapped In Car Rescued From Rising Flood Waters in Guilford County

8-Year-Old Riding Unicorn Float Rescued At Oak Island After Wind Gust Blew Raft Out To Sea

'She said yes!' | Deputy engaged after being denied ring at jewelry store because of gun

From Child Immigrant to Valedictorian--Meet Guilford County Schools' Amazing Graduate: Vasidki Conneh

Michigan hotel offers free stays to women from other states seeking abortions