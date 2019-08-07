MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman drowned at Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to police. The Horry County Coroner confirmed a woman was pulled from the water near 84th Avenue, reports WBTW. The preliminary autopsy showed the cause of death as drowning. The woman hasn't been identified yet.

Police and Ocean Rescue were called to the area of 80th Avenue North on the beach for a possible swimmer in distress around 6:40 p.m. A rescue team and a medic were there when police arrived.

Police are investigating.

