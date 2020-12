The woman has been identified after her body was found in the Fishing Creek Community of Wilkes County.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A search party found a woman's body on private property in the Fishing Creek Community of Wilkes County on Monday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the body was taken to a forensic pathologist for an autopsy. The autopsy identified the woman as Laura Cole, 36, of North Wilkesboro.

Detectives do not suspect foul play in Cole's death but said this is an active investigation at this time.