Deputies seeking help identifying woman hit, killed by train in Jamestown

Deputies said that the incident happened in Jamestown near Bonner Road and Main Street and no foul play is suspected.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A woman was hit and killed by a train early Saturday morning according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office is now seeking help from the community in identifying the woman.

"The victim is a black female and she is believed to be between 20 and 40 years old. She is around 5'2" in height and weighs around 140 pounds. Her hair was styled in lock and was approximately 3" in length. She had pierced ears but no tattoos or other identifying marks," a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office read.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the woman is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3355.