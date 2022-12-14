Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say

Zella Ruth Norris was walking in a driveway at a home on Huntington Woods Court when she was hit from behind. Norris did not survive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman walking in a driveway died after being hit from behind in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court.

Investigators said 90-year-old Zella Ruth Norris was walking the driveway when she was hit from behind by a 2010 Ford pickup truck driven by 83-year-old James Houck.

Norris was taken to a local medical facility where she later died from her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is the 21st motor vehicle fatality of 2022 compared to 28 at the same time in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

