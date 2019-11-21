BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a driver hit a woman walking along W. Davis Street on Wednesday.

It happened at the intersection of Davis Street and Tarleton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to a release, police, firefighters, and medics responded to the scene. Officers found 46-year-old Jennifer Schnegg lying in the roadway with serious injuries. Police say she was flown to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not charged the driver. Officers are still investigating the crash.

