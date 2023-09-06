Pedestrian injured after hit by car in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car on Carver School Road Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 8:15 p.m.

Officers said 36-year-old Natasha Humphrey and 9-year-old Myhss McCoy were in the car going north on Carver School Road when they hit a pedestrian identified as 38-year-old Catlin Fausnet.

Fausnet was working on Carver School Road to close lanes. She stepped into the northbound lane, which was not closed at the time, and was hit.

Humphrey and McCoy were not hurt and Fausnet sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

