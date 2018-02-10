WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A release from Winston-Salem police said a woman was hit by a stray bullet at the Dixie Classic Fair on Monday.

Police say around 8:15 p.m., Maria Jose Ortiz-Rivers was standing on the midway and felt something hit her in the chest. Ortiz-Rivers, 22, then found a small bullet lying on the ground. She had a cut on her chest with some bleeding and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The initial investigation showed the bullet was shot off fairgrounds property.

Neither Ortiz-Rivers nor the officers at the fair heard any shots fired. Police couldn't find any other evidence that a gun was shot. There were no other reports of anyone else being hit and no other calls to police about a gunshot.

Police say it doesn't appear that Ortiz-Rivers or any other patron at the fair were targeted. Ortiz-Rivers approached officers at the fair to show them the bullet.

Police ask anyone with more information to call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 or message CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

