GREENSBORO, N.C. — "They had to show me a video of someone laying on the ground and I was like that's my cousin, you know, Zanelle," said Latika Tucker.

Tucker says the night she and her cousin Zanelle were hit by a car is still fuzzy. Zanelle died in the crash and five others were injured. It all happened at the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Latika says there was a fight going on, and Zanelle was trying to break it up.

"The car ran over me twice so I have a broken arm a broken leg," said Tucker.

Tucker has a fractured lower back, a brain injury and a long road ahead of her. She still can't walk on her own.

1 Dead, 5 Injured, 3 In Critical Condition, and 2 Charged In SUV Assault at Greensboro Gas Station

"It's as if I'm a toddler being taught how to live life that's what I have to go through," said Tucker.

She says wishes her cousin was still here.

"It's very unfair," she said, "Nobody's life should've been taken. I'm gonna miss her."

Police say two other victims are still in the hospital, but are expected to make a full recovery.

Latika says her kids are her motivation to get better.

"I'm just trying to get stronger, trying to get back home to my kids. My kids are my world, you know, it's a blessing that I am still living to be their mother," said Tucker.

She says she'll be in the hospital for the next 3 to 6 weeks before continuing her recovery at home.



Family, Friends Remember Mother Killed in SUV Attack by Hosting Vigil at Greensboro Gas Station Where She Died