Woman injured after car crashes into business in Thomasville

The Thomasville Police Department said the crash occurred Monday around 1:34 a.m. at The Barn on National Highway. Officers said they noticed the car first speeding along National Highway near Ball Park Road. The officer turned his vehicle around, but the driver kept speeding. The officer did not activate his emergency equipment or engage in a pursuit. The officer discovered the car after it crashed into the business. Police said Natasha Benjamin, 25, of Thomasville, was thrown from the vehicle and was critically injured. They said another woman, Kelechi Williams, 23, of Thomasville, was not injured in the crash. Benjamin was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital where she remains in critical condition. Officers said charges are pending once the investigation is completed.