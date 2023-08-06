x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman injured after hit-and-run in Mount Airy

Police said a woman was walking when she was hit by a car on North Main Street.
Credit: WFMY

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run in Mount Airy.

Mount Airy police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Thursday in reference to a hit-and-run on North Main Street around Wrenn Avenue.

Officers said the woman has a fractured pelvis.

The vehicle also struck another car on the intersection of North Main Street and Grace Street and a utility pole was also damaged.

The car police believe is involved in the incident is a 2006 Black Chrysler 300 and has been located.

Investigators said the suspect is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Grounds Crew set up hole No. 9 before Final Round of Wyndham Championship

Before You Leave, Check This Out