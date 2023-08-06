Woman injured after hit-and-run in Mount Airy

Police said a woman was walking when she was hit by a car on North Main Street.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run in Mount Airy.

Mount Airy police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Thursday in reference to a hit-and-run on North Main Street around Wrenn Avenue.

Officers said the woman has a fractured pelvis.

The vehicle also struck another car on the intersection of North Main Street and Grace Street and a utility pole was also damaged.

The car police believe is involved in the incident is a 2006 Black Chrysler 300 and has been located.

Investigators said the suspect is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

