Woman injured after hit-and-run in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run in Mount Airy.
Mount Airy police said they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Thursday in reference to a hit-and-run on North Main Street around Wrenn Avenue.
Officers said the woman has a fractured pelvis.
The vehicle also struck another car on the intersection of North Main Street and Grace Street and a utility pole was also damaged.
The car police believe is involved in the incident is a 2006 Black Chrysler 300 and has been located.
Investigators said the suspect is still at large.
The investigation is ongoing.
