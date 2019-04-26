MEBANE, N.C. — A woman in Mebane is being treated for injuries she received when her car was taken while she was at a gas station.

She told officers she left her car running and went inside the gas station. When she came back out, a person was inside her car and accelerated it in reverse and the car door hit her. She was knocked to the ground by the door.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police confirm.

Mebane police say they the incident started when they responded to a call on Mebane Oaks Rd in reference to a person driving back and forth between Sheetz and the Quaity Mart. The responding officers say they saw a driver in a Nissan Altima speed off, jump the curb and run a redlight. The officers turned on emergency lights and gave chase, the police release says.

The chase went into Hillsborough, where the driver stopped between the Sheetz and Hampton Point after exiting off I-85. The driver jumped out of the car and ran as did a passenger. Officers were able to get the passenger right away and later the driver was taken into custody.

Police say the Nissan had been reported stolen out of Durham.