Woman found dead inside Stokes County jail cell, officers say

Officers were making their rounds around the jail when they discovered the inmate unresponsive.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured talks about recruitment and retention in Triad detention centers.

A woman inmate was found unresponsive in her jail cell in Stokes County Monday, according to officers.

Officers said they were making their rounds when they noticed Julie Nuttall, 41, unresponsive in her cell. They immediately began lifesaving measures.

EMS was notified and arrived on the scene within minutes. Nuttall was pronounced dead.

The SBI was immediately contacted and requested to come to the jail.