Woman jumps from moving car to escape kidnappers in Rockingham County, deputies say

Investigators say a woman and a child under 18 were arrested for assault and kidnapping.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A woman jumped from a moving vehicle to escape her suspected kidnappers Thursday morning, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an assault and kidnapping at the Budget Inn Motel on US Highway 220 in Madison shortly after 8 a.m. They found the victim, Kristen Robinson, 38, in the roadway with severe injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe three people took Robinson from her room and put her in the trunk of their vehicle. Deputies said Robinson was able to open the trunk of the car, which was moving at a high speed, and jump out.

Detectives have arrested two suspects so far -- a woman and a child under the age of 18.

Takiyah Broadnax, 21, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and assault inflicting serious injury. She was given a $500,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond for violating probation. She's in the Rockingham County jail.

Detectives said the child under 18 received the same charges. The minor was placed in juvenile detention under a $250,000 secured bond and also received a $7,500 secured bond for violating probation.