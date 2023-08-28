Pedestrian hit, killed in crash in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a woman died three days later after she ran outside a crosswalk and was hit by a car on Akron Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman died Monday after a crash on Friday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

On Friday, Aug. 25, the Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, 61-year-old Carlos Zepeda, the driver of a Toyota, and a pedestrian, 56-year-old Mable Maxine Hall, were at the scene.

Police said Zepeda and his three juvenile passengers were not injured.

Winston-Salem police said Hall suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Officers said she died Monday.

After an investigation, detectives said the Toyota was driving west on Akron Drive when police said Hall ran into the roadway north, outside of a crosswalk before she was hit.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed investigative responsibility.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.