Pedestrian hit, killed in crash in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman died Monday after a crash on Friday in Winston-Salem, according to police.
On Friday, Aug. 25, the Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call about a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, 61-year-old Carlos Zepeda, the driver of a Toyota, and a pedestrian, 56-year-old Mable Maxine Hall, were at the scene.
Police said Zepeda and his three juvenile passengers were not injured.
Winston-Salem police said Hall suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Officers said she died Monday.
After an investigation, detectives said the Toyota was driving west on Akron Drive when police said Hall ran into the roadway north, outside of a crosswalk before she was hit.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit has assumed investigative responsibility.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.