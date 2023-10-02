Woman dies after crashing into vehicle on NC-68, High Point police say

The High Point Police Department said 41-year-old Christina Lynne Gliford died after a crash on NC-68 near Premier Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman died after she hit a car sitting at a red light on NC-68 in High Point on Monday, according to police.

The High Point Police Department said around 2:20 p.m., they received a call about a crash with injuries on NC-68 at Premier Drive. When emergency crews arrived, investigators said they found a 2004 Honda Pilot driven by Christina Lynne Gliford, 41, of Colfax, NC had hit the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Victor Gonzalo Peralta-Moran, 31, of Yadkinville, NC.

Police said both vehicles were traveling south on NC-68 before the crash. Detectives said Peralta-Moran was sitting at a red light when he was struck from behind by Gliford.

High Point police said Gliford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and received life-threatening injuries. Guilford County EMS said she died on the scene.

The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to complete the investigation.

Investigators said they believe driver fatigue may have contributed to the cause of this crash and the injuries received in the crash were due to the lack of wearing a seat belt.

Police said no impairment was suspected and no charges will be filed.