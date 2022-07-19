Woman killed in NC-109 head-on crash in Davidson County

Shanda Cromer Coley was hit head on, slid off the road and collided into a brick wall. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on NC-109 South of Shady Grove Church Road at 3:23 p.m. Monday.

Abel Abarca Soli, 47, was driving from Charlotte traveling south when they went left of center and hit another car head on.

Shanda Cromer Coley, 52, and Charles Eller Coley, 51, were traveling north when they were hit, sliding off the road and colliding into a brick wall.

The three of them were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where Mrs. Coley later died from her injuries.

Solis was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, left of center and no operator's license.