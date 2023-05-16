Asheboro woman killed after crashing into a tree on Clark Avenue, troopers say

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that 24-year-old Kaslyn Marie Switzer died after crashing into a tree on Clark Avenue.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asherboro woman died after running off the road and crashing into a tree in Randolph County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened on Friday, May 12th around 7:48 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they responded to a report about a crash on Clark Avenue near Allred Street.

Troopers said 24-year-old Kaslyn Marie Switzer was driving east on Clark Avenue in a 2014 Toyota before she went off the road to the right, hitting a tree.

Switzer suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local in Greensboro.

Clark Avenue near Allred Street was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.

Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment contributed to the crash and are uncertain as to why Switzer traveled off the roadway. This crash is still under investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:38 p.m.

Later that evening, on Friday, May 12, 2023, investigators were notified that Kaslyn Marie Switzer had succumbed to the injuries she received during the crash.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.