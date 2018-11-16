LEXINGTON, N.C.-- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars while she was crossing US Highway 64 in Davidson County Thursday evening. The accident happened near Cunningham Road.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is also asking for help identifying the woman who was killed.

Saturday, investigators identified the woman as 46-year-old Lori Lee Polite-Alden of Randleman.

Troopers say around 7:04 p.m. Thursday evening, the woman ran from the shoulder of the US 64 into the highway where she was hit by a driver in a Kia traveling east. The woman was hit by a second driver after she landed in the roadway.

Both drivers stopped and stayed at the scene, NCSHP says.

