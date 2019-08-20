BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for three people who ran from a hit and run crash on Tuesday afternoon.

They say someone driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot, rear-ended Lauren Vanschaick at the intersection of Vaughn and Baldwin Road. Officers say she was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Police say the Jeep's driver tried to pull away, and that's when the front passenger was launched from the car into the road. Officers say she also was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Another passenger in the Jeep got out and ran away. The Jeep's driver and remaining passenger drove away from the scene.

Police later found the Jeep unoccupied on Morningside Drive. Now they're looking for the three people who were inside it when the crash happened.

If you have any information, call Burlington Police (336)-229-3500, or Alamance County Crimestoppers (336)-229-7100.